Preview: UC Irvine vs. Southern Methodist

Late-season upsets left No. 1 Southern Methodist and No. 8 UC Irvine in the NIT, and the teams will meet for the first time Wednesday at SMU’s Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs had won 12 of 14 games before falling to NCAA tournament qualifiers Louisville and Memphis to end the regular season, but a loss to Houston in the AAC tournament semifinals sealed their fate. The Anteaters won nine of their last 10 regular-season games to claim the Big West title but were upset by eventual tournament champ Cal Poly in the semifinals.

Expect a low-scoring affair from these defensive-minded teams as SMU is ranked 20th in points allowed (62.3) and UC Irvine is sixth in blocked shots (6.3). The Anteaters (37.5) and Mustangs (37.7) are also ranked fourth and fifth nationally in field-goal percentage defense. Wednesday’s winner will play No. 4 San Francisco or No. 5 LSU in the second round.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UC IRVINE (23-11): Freshman guard Luke Nelson leads the Anteaters - who are making their second consecutive trip to the postseason after a 1-1 mark in last year’s College Insider tournament - with 11.7 points per game. Chris McNealy and Will Davis II each average 11.1 points while Alex Young leads the team with 4.6 assists per game. Mamadou Ndiaye, a 7-6 freshman center, was named the Big West defensive player of the year after recording a school- and league-record 99 blocks.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (23-9): Nic Moore averages 13.7 points and 4.8 assists to lead the Mustangs, who are 9-1 at their newly-renovated arena. Markus Kennedy adds 12.1 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game for SMU, which is 0-2 in previous NIT appearances (1986, 2000). The Mustangs outscored 26 opponents in the paint and averaged a 34.1-21.8 advantage there.

TIP-INS

1. Ndiaye, the nation’s tallest player, made 25 straight field goals during a six-game span in January, finishing one shy of the national record.

2. Davis II averaged 17 points on 62.5 percent shooting during UC Irvine’s two Big West tournament games.

3. SMU’s 23 wins are the most since the 1987-88 squad set a school record with 28.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 68, UC Irvine 65