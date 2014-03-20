FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southern Methodist 68, UC Irvine 54
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 20, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 4 years ago

Southern Methodist 68, UC Irvine 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES SMU opponent in graph 2)

Southern Methodist 68, UC Irvine 54: Cannen Cunningham had 17 points off the bench to lead the host Mustangs to their first-ever NIT win.

Ben Moore added 11 points and seven rebounds for top-seeded Southern Methodist (24-9) and Nick Russell had 10 points. Nic Moore added seven points, eight assists, four steals and four rebounds for the Mustangs, who will play No. 5 LSU in the second round.

Luke Nelson led eighth-seeded UC Irvine (23-12) with 13 points and Alex Young added 10 points. Will Davis II had nine points and 11 rebounds while 7-6 freshman center Mamadou Ndiaye had seven points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Young hit the Anteaters’ fourth 3-pointer of the first half for a 30-22 lead with three minutes left but SMU finished the half on a 7-0 run, capped by Cunningham’s dunk after Nic Moore’s steal. Sterling Brown hit two 3-pointers to power a 19-4 run by the Mustangs that gave them a 48-39 lead with 10 1/2 minutes left and the Anteaters never got closer than six.

Cunningham later scored seven straight points for SMU, including a jumper from the foul line with just under two minutes left for a 60-52 lead. The Mustangs held UC Irvine to 22.6 percent shooting and forced eight turnovers in the second half after the Anteaters shot 52.2 percent in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ndiaye finishes the season with a school-record 106 blocked shots after his fifth game with at least seven blocks. ... SMU lost first-round NIT games in its only other appearances in 1986 and 2000. ... Nic Moore has recorded eight assists in back-to-back games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.