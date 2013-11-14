Preview: UC Irvine at Washington

(Updated: UPDATES that Jarreau suffered season-ending ACL injury in Para 2)

Sophomore guard Andrew Andrews had a breakout performance in Washington’s opener and seeks to follow it up with another solid effort when the Huskies host UC Irvine on Thursday. Andrews tallied a career-high 21 points while complimenting senior backcourt star C.J. Wilcox’s 22-point showing as Washington defeated Seattle on Sunday. Andrews averaged 7.8 points as a reserve last season and appears ready to step up as a viable scoring option this season.

Washington lost sophomore forward Jernard Jarreau for the season when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the victory over Seattle. The Huskies were already thin in the frontcourt with junior Desmond Simmons out for six-to-eight weeks after recent knee surgery. The Anteaters opened with an overtime loss to Fresno State and then suffered a road loss to the University of the Pacific on Tuesday.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT UC IRVINE (0-2): Senior guard Chris McNealy is averaging 21 points and posted a career-best 27-point effort in the season-opening loss to Fresno State. Sophomore guard Alex Young is averaging 18.5 points and junior forward Will Davis II is averaging 11 points and 9.5 rebounds, including a career-high 16 rebounds against Fresno State. The Anteaters have allowed an average of 91 points in their two defeats.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (1-0): Junior-college transfer Mike Anderson provided a lift in the opener with 12 points and eight rebounds. Anderson played 32 minutes due to Jarreau’s early game injury and impressed with his tenacity and hustle. “For me, it’s playing knowing a lot of people didn’t think I could play at this level,” Anderson said afterward. “And I want to prove them wrong. I play with a lot of heart.”

TIP-INS

1. Highly acclaimed Washington freshman PG Nigel Williams-Goss had six points, six assists and three steals in his college debut.

2. The Anteaters have a 7-6, 290-pound freshman C in Mamadou Ndiaye, who is averaging seven points and five rebounds but shooting 4-of-15 from the free-throw line.

3. Huskies senior C Perris Blackwell (concussion) is expected to play after missing the opener.

PREDICTION: Washington 79, UC Irvine 72