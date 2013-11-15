UC Irvine 86, Washington 72: Mamadou Ndiaye set a school record with nine blocked shots and had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Anteaters routed the host Huskies.

Will Davis II had 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Luke Nelson added 11 points for UC Irvine (1-2). The Anteaters shot 59.6 percent from the field, totaled 13 blocks and blew the game open with a 27-3 run.

C.J. Wilcox scored 24 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 13 for Washington (1-1). The Huskies shot just 37.5 percent.

Washington led 36-30 after Wilcox’s 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the first half. The Anteaters responded by scoring the final eight points of the half and began the second with a 19-3 run to take a 57-39 advantage with 14:32 to play.

UC Irvine led by a game-high 22 points midway through the half. The closest Washington got down the stretch was 74-62 with 5:30 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 7-6 Ndiaye surpassed Davis’ school record of eight blocks. … Washington was without F Jernard Jarreau, who tore the ACL in his right knee in the season-opening victory over Seattle and will miss the rest of the season. … Davis and Ndiaye were a combined 17-of-21 from the field.