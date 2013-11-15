FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UC Irvine 86, Washington 72
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
November 15, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

UC Irvine 86, Washington 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UC Irvine 86, Washington 72: Mamadou Ndiaye set a school record with nine blocked shots and had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Anteaters routed the host Huskies.

Will Davis II had 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Luke Nelson added 11 points for UC Irvine (1-2). The Anteaters shot 59.6 percent from the field, totaled 13 blocks and blew the game open with a 27-3 run.

C.J. Wilcox scored 24 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 13 for Washington (1-1). The Huskies shot just 37.5 percent.

Washington led 36-30 after Wilcox’s 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the first half. The Anteaters responded by scoring the final eight points of the half and began the second with a 19-3 run to take a 57-39 advantage with 14:32 to play.

UC Irvine led by a game-high 22 points midway through the half. The closest Washington got down the stretch was 74-62 with 5:30 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 7-6 Ndiaye surpassed Davis’ school record of eight blocks. … Washington was without F Jernard Jarreau, who tore the ACL in his right knee in the season-opening victory over Seattle and will miss the rest of the season. … Davis and Ndiaye were a combined 17-of-21 from the field.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.