Preview: UCLA at Arizona

Back-to-back losses have put UCLA back on the NCAA Tournament bubble as Selection Sunday approaches. The Bruins could take a big step toward securing a bid when they visit seventh-ranked Arizona in a Pac-12 contest on Saturday. UCLA defeated the Wildcats in the conference title game last season at Las Vegas and has won 15 of the last 22 meetings in the series.

Arizona is more concerned about titles than its place in the NCAA field. The Wildcats, who have won 35 straight games at home, are tied for first in the conference, with a big showdown against co-leader Utah on the horizon. With an RPI of seven, Arizona is staring at a two seed in the tournament as it seeks its first national title since 1997.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UCLA (16-11, 8-6 Pac-12): A lack of depth plagued the Bruins in their 68-66 loss at Arizona State on Wednesday, when they squandered a double-digit lead. Two Bruins fouled out of the contest as the team fell to 2-7 on the road and into fourth place in the crowded conference standings. Norman Powell reached his team-leading average of 16 points against the Sun Devils and rising star Kevon Looney added 14, but UCLA was dominated on the boards 39-27 - a bad showing for a team ranked 14th nationally in rebounding.

ABOUT ARIZONA (23-3, 11-2): The Wildcats blew out cellar-dweller USC 87-57 on Thursday, getting 15 points and nine rebounds from Kaleb Tarczewski. One of the nation’s top freshmen, Stanley Johnson - who leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points - added 13, seven rebounds and six assists. The versatile Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the reigning Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week after averaging 17 points and 9.5 boards.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has won four of the last five meetings.

2. This is the lone regular-season matchup between the conference rivals.

3. All three Arizona losses have come against unranked teams (UNLV, Oregon State and Arizona State).

PREDICTION: Arizona 81, UCLA 72