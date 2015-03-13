Preview: Arizona vs. UCLA

The two most-decorated teams in the Pac-12 conference will meet up Friday night when top-seeded Arizona takes on No. 4 UCLA in the semifinals of the conference tournament in Las Vegas. Both teams have won this tournament four times since 1987, though the Wildcats haven’t captured a title since 2002, losing in the championship game four times since then, including last year to UCLA. Arizona went on to advance to the Elite 8 at the NCAA Tournament and is poised for another deep postseason run.

The teams met for the only time this season Feb. 21 in Arizona and the Wildcats came out on top 57-47 in a sloppily played game. Arizona starters Stanley Johnson, Brandon Ashley and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson were a combined 4-for-25 from the field, but the Wildcats made up for it by allowing one offensive rebound and outscoring the Bruins 16-0 in second-chance points. UCLA shooting guard Isaac Hamilton is coming off a career-high 36 points in Thursday’s quarterfinal victory against USC, but the Bruins could be without starting forward Kevon Looney, who was hospitalized after suffering a facial injury against the Trojans.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (29-3): Johnson is getting his first taste of March Madness and the freshman forward is off to a good start. The team’s leading scorer took to that role in Thursday’s quarterfinal against California, scoring a team-high 19 points with seven rebounds in the 73-51 victory. He made just one basket against UCLA last month and the Southern California native is likely itching for another shot at the Bruins.

ABOUT UCLA (20-12): Bryce Alford is the key piece for UCLA as he can carry a team with his outside shooting or get others involved with his court awareness and vision. He looked comfortable playing against the Wildcats last month, scoring 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting, and did a little bit of everything in the win against USC, totaling seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds - a fitting stat line for a game played in Las Vegas. The third guard in the starting lineup, Norman Powell, averages a team-high 16.3 points, so the Bruins certainly have a backcourt that can give Arizona problems.

TIP-INS

1. The Bruins are 6-1 in their last seven Pac-12 tournament games.

2. UCLA’s five starters average double figures in scoring and they’ve accomplished that feat in the same game nine times this season.

3. The Wildcats will be trying for their second winning streak of at least 10 games this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 75, UCLA 68