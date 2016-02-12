Preview: UCLA at Arizona

Ryan Anderson has taken his game to another level in recent weeks and the 6-foot-9 senior forward for No. 14 Arizona tries to continue his impressive surge Friday when the Wildcats host UCLA in a Pac-12 game. Anderson, in his first season with Arizona after transferring from Boston College, has reached double figures in points and rebounds in the last four games, most recently a 22-point, 15-rebound performance in a 77-72 victory Saturday at Washington.

Anderson, a Los Angeles-area native, capped off five straight double-doubles last month with 15 points and 15 rebounds in an 87-84 loss at UCLA, which ended on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by UCLA guard Bryce Alford. The Bruins have the type of inside game that should make things tougher on Anderson. Tony Parker had 14 points and 12 rebounds against Arizona the first time around, but 7-foot sophomore Thomas Welsh was held to six points and six rebounds, well below the 12.0 points and 8.8 rebounds he averages. Arizona should also benefit from the presence of freshman wing Allonzo Trier, who missed seven Pac-12 games after breaking a bone in his hand, but returned last weekend against Washington and should be in better rhythm in his second game back.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UCLA (13-10, 4-6 Pac-12): UCLA is still smarting after losing its most recent game to crosstown rival USC and getting swept by the Trojans for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Bruins have lost four of their last six overall to fall into the bottom half of the conference standings and Alford, the team’s leading scorer at 16.7, continues to be inconsistent offensively and below average defensively. He shot 3-for-13 from the floor in last week’s loss to USC, the fourth time in the last six games he has shot 33 percent or below from the field, and his season mark is down to 39.1.

ABOUT ARIZONA (19-5, 7-4): The Wildcats have won six of their last eight following a 1-2 start in conference play to remain in contention for the regular-season title. They can’t afford to be as sloppy with the ball as they were against Washington, when they committed 20 turnovers - their second highest total this season, but some of that came be attributed to Trier’s rustiness as he had a team-high five giveaways. Look for Trier to possibly regain his starting spot against the Bruins and send stretch forward Mark Tollefsen back to the bench.

TIP-INS

1. The Bruins have won five of the last eight meetings.

2. UCLA G Isaac Hamilton tries to become the first Bruin to reach double figures in scoring in 20 straight games since Kevin Love reached that mark in all 39 games during his freshman season in 2007-08.

3. Anderson had 31 points and 12 rebounds last week against Washington State, becoming the first Arizona player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds since Derrick Williams against Duke in the Sweet 16 of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Arizona 81, UCLA 78