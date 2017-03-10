Arizona center Lauri Markkanen has rediscovered his 3-point shot just in time for the Wildcats, who face No. 3 seed UCLA on Friday in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. After going 0-for-11 from long range over his previous four games, the 7-foot center made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the second-seeded Wildcats past Colorado on Thursday.

No. 3-ranked UCLA received 22 points from Isaac Hamilton and never trailed in Thursday’s 76-74 victory over sixth-seeded USC as the Bruins extended their winning streak to 10 games. Star freshman guard Lonzo Ball had 12 points and seven assists for UCLA, which lost 96-85 at home to Arizona on Jan. 21 before snapping the Wildcats’ 21-game home winning streak with a 77-72 victory Feb. 25. Five players scored in double figures in that win, and the Bruins will need another balanced attack Friday against an Arizona team that has played stellar defense in back-to-back victories over Arizona State and Colorado. “Sometimes when you’re in bed at night as the head coach, you say, do we have it? Do we have that will?” Arizona coach Sean Miller told reporters. “We have it. Whether we win or not, it’s not going to be because of the lack of effort or passion. Hopefully we can keep this going, whether it’s this week or next week.”

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT UCLA (29-3): Ball averaged 17.5 points in the two previous meetings against Arizona and received All-Pac-12 first-team honors after averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists during the regular season. Center Thomas Welsh had 11 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s win over USC and will need another strong defensive effort against the Wildcats. “We’re very confident, obviously, on the offensive end,” guard Aaron Holiday told reporters. “We can score with the best of them. Now defensively we’re getting even better. And that helps our confidence on offense and defense.”

ABOUT ARIZONA (28-4): Markkanen’s outside game opened up the offense against Colorado as the No. 7-ranked Wildcats saw all five starters score in double figures — guard Allonzo Trier (19), center Dusan Ristic (15) and guards Rawle Alkins (15) and Kadeem Allen (13). Reserve guard Kobi Simmons scored a team-high 20 points in this season’s first meeting against UCLA but has seen his minutes cut in the last two games as Miller has shortened his bench. Point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright has one turnover over the past four games and contributed seven rebounds and seven assists in Thursday’s victory.

1. The winner advances to face either No. 5 seed California or top-seeded Oregon in Saturday’s championship game.

2. UCLA leads the all-time series, 55-42, including 6-3 at neutral sites.

3. Trier is averaging 22.4 points on 57.4 percent shooting over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Arizona 77, UCLA 76