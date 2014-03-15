UCLA 75, Arizona 71

UCLA 75, No. 4 Arizona 71: Kyle Anderson had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as the Bruins edged the Wildcats in the Pac-12 tournament championship game in Las Vegas.

Jordan Adams added 19 points and Norman Powell had 15 for the No. 2 seed Bruins (26-8), who won their fourth tournament title and first since 2008 after Adams’ 3-pointer broke a 68-all tie with 43 seconds remaining. Arizona missed its next three shots from beyond the arc and David Wear converted two foul shots with five seconds left to help the Bruins avenge a 79-75 loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 9.

Nick Johnson led top-seeded Arizona (30-4) with 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting while Kaleb Tarczewski had 12 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Gordon collected 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats, who allowed more than 70 points for the first time in 18 games.

The Bruins led by as many as 11 midway through the first half before Arizona cut the deficit to 43-40 at the break after the teams combined to score 21 points in the final four minutes. Neither team was able to pull away in the second half, and the game was tied at 68 after Anderson made two foul shots with just under four minutes to play.

Arizona opened the tournament by allowing an average of 41 points in wins over Utah and Colorado, but UCLA answered the Wildcats’ defensive pressure by shooting 43.1 percent from the field. The Bruins shot 21-of-25 from the foul line compared to 6-of-16 for Arizona.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA F Travis Wear had three points and three rebounds before fouling out with two minutes remaining. … The 43 points scored by UCLA in the first half is the most allowed by Arizona in any half this season. … Arizona shot 45.9 percent from the field and fell to 23-2 this season when outshooting its opponent.