No. 5 Arizona dumps UCLA in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS -- Minutes after his team suffered a loss which might end its hopes of earning an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, UCLA coach Steve Alford made a case for his team’s inclusion.

So did the coach whose team might have bumped its Pac-12 rival into the NIT.

Forward Brandon Ashley scored a game-high 24 points Friday night as No. 5 Arizona wiped out a seven-point second half deficit to dump the Bruins 70-64 in the Pac-12 semifinals at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I‘m not on the selection committee and I know they go by the numbers,” Wildcats coach Sean Miller said, “but you look at the quality of (UCLA), there’s no question about it. They have gotten better as the season’s gone along. They could probably win a game in the tournament.”

The fourth-seeded Bruins (20-13) certainly proved to be Arizona’s equal for nearly 40 minutes, trading haymakers in a classic last four minutes which saw the teams hit big shot after big shot.

But the Wildcats were just a little bit better, calmly canning 10-of-12 free throws in the last 3:45, including two by Ashley with 10.0 seconds left to wrap it up.

The 6-foot-8 Ashley played what Miller called his best game at Arizona, sinking 9-of-11 field goals. He scored six points in a game-changing 15-0 run, capping it with a fallaway jumper from the left wing with 7:02 remaining for a 55-47 lead.

“My teammates found me in great position to score and I was able to hit shots,” Ashley said.

Freshman forward Stanley Johnson added 15, including a 3-pointer with 36.1 seconds left that gave the Wildcats a 66-61 edge. Point guard T.J. McConnell contributed 10 points and 11 assists, the third time in the last four games he’s doled out 11 helpers.

After settling for a 27-27 halftime tie following an 11-2 start, Arizona made its mark on the glass in the second half. It outrebounded UCLA 22-13 after halftime, notching 11 crucial second chance points.

“We had a five or six-minute window where they hit us really hard on the glass,” Alford said. “I thought our defense was good. We just couldn’t finish a lot of those (possessions) in that stretch, and that’s what ended up doing us in.”

Guard Norman Powell paced the Bruins with 21 points, giving them a 47-40 lead when he converted a layup at the 12:08 mark. Center Tony Parker added 15, while guard Bryce Alford netted 10 points, making only 3-of-12 shots.

Foul trouble colored UCLA’s effort throughout the game. Parker and guard Isaac Hamilton each drew two fouls in the first 4 1/2 minutes, and Hamilton was disqualified after just 15 minutes and six points.

“The team fought and kept battling through the adversity that hit us,” Powell said. “To come up short just a couple of possessions at the end is really frustrating.”

The Bruins now sweat it out until Sunday, when they find out if a difficult schedule that included numerous games against top 10 teams but just two wins against ranked sides was enough to get the call.

“If my math is right, there’s 31 at-large teams,” Alford said. “There’s no way there’s 31 at-large teams better than we are. We’re in a great league. We finished fourth outright by two games and avoided any bad losses. I think we’re very deserving.”

NOTES: UCLA F Kevon Looney started, wearing a shield over his eyes and nose, after taking a shot to his face in Thursday’s 96-70 rout of USC and leaving the game early. Looney played 30 minutes, scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds. ... Arizona entered the game ranked second in Division I in free throw makes (579) and attempts (827). It was 19-of-27 at the line in this one. ... Bruins G Isaac Hamilton’s 36-point outburst against USC was the first time a UCLA player notched at least 35 points in a game since Dijon Thompson netted 39 against Arizona State on Feb. 10, 2005.