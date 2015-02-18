Preview: UCLA at Arizona State

UCLA forward Tony Parker doesn’t always fill the stat sheet, but his presence might hold the key to the surging Bruins’ postseason hopes. The Bruins, who enter Wednesday’s contest at Arizona State tied with Oregon for third place in the conference, have won two straight and five of six since Parker missed two games against the Oregon schools due to back spasms. UCLA lost both games by a combined 29 points, but the Bruins celebrated Parker’s return with a 69-59 win over Utah on Jan. 29.

The Sun Devils are looking to avenge last season’s 87-72 loss to the Bruins, and they enter the contest on a high note following last Sunday’s 78-68 victory over Washington, which snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Huskies. Guard Gerry Blakes is averaging 20.3 points over his last three games for the Sun Devils, who are playing their third game in the last six days. “You can see Gerry getting better and better,” coach Herb Sendek told reporters. “He’s at such a different place than he was when we started conference play.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UCLA (16-10, 8-5 Pac-12): Parker’s return has had a major impact on guard Norman Powell, who has scored at least 20 points in five of the last seven games and ranks sixth in the league in scoring at 16 points per game. Fellow guards Isaac Hamilton and Bryce Alford continue to battle inconsistency issues, but freshman forward Kevon Looney is averaging 12.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while scoring in double figures in nine of the last 11 games. The Bruins lead the Pac-12 in rebounds per game (39.8) and offensive boards (13.4).

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (13-12, 5-7): The Sun Devils followed their upset of rival Arizona with a split of the Washington schools last week. Forward Savon Goodman is averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 67.9 percent over the past three games, and he’ll need another strong effort against UCLA’s dynamic frontline. Sendek continues to be pleased by the improved play of freshman Tra Holder, who has stabilized the point guard position while averaging 12.6 points on 46.5 percent shooting along with 4.6 assists over the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is averaging 74.6 points over the past eight games after averaging 52.8 in the first four conference games.

2. UCLA is 13-1 at Pauley Pavilion but 3-9 away from home.

3. Arizona State G Bo Barnes could miss his second straight game due to a sprained right ankle.

PREDICTION: UCLA 73, Arizona State 67