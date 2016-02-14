Preview: UCLA at Arizona State

UCLA will be trying to avoid losing three straight conference games for the first time since the 2009-10 season when the Bruins visit Arizona State for a Pac-12 game Sunday night. UCLA is coming off an 81-75 loss to No. 14 Arizona on Friday and fell to No. 23 USC the previous game 80-61.

The Sun Devils are trying to win three straight Pac-12 games for the first time this season and their confidence should be sky-high following a 74-67 win against USC on Friday night. Arizona State sophomore guard Tra Holder scored a career-high 26 points when these teams met last month, an 81-74 victory by UCLA, and he’s averaging 18 points over the last three games to raise his team-leading average to 15.7. The Sun Devils will need to contend with UCLA junior wing Isaac Hamilton, who also scored 26 points in last month’s game against Arizona State and has reached double figures in scoring in 20 straight games, the longest streak by a Bruin since Kevin Love hit that mark in all 39 games as a freshman during the 2007-08 season. UCLA leading scorer Bryce Alford continues to struggle with accuracy, however, shooting no better than 33 percent from the field in five of the last seven games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UCLA (13-11, 4-7 Pac-12): Big men Tony Parker and Thomas Welsh each fouled out against Arizona on Friday night, which helped the Wildcats pull away down the stretch. The good news is Parker played only 20 minutes and Welsh 14, so both should be fresh for the Sun Devils. Parker has come off the bench the last threee games while Jonah Bolden has gotten the starting nod, but with the Bruins losing each of the last two outings to two of the better teams in the conference, Parker could regain his starting role.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (14-11, 4-8): Savon Goodman (10.2 points) is coming off his best performance since missing four games in December for personal reasons. The reserve forward scored 17 points on 8-of-10 from the field against USC and could be pressing starter Willie Atwood for playing time, especially since Atwood is a combined 1-for-12 from the floor in the last two outings and finished 2-for-11 in last month’s meeting with UCLA. Goodman made all eight of his baskets and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 68-66 win against UCLA in their only meeting last season.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State is averaging 76 points, matching its highest mark since the 2004-05 season.

2. The last player to score at least 40 points against UCLA was Eddie House of Arizona State on Feb. 17, 2000.

3. Alford needs six 3-pointers to tie Tracy Murray for fifth on the Bruins’ all-time list (197).

PREDICTION: Arizona State 78, UCLA 77