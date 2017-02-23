Preview: UCLA at Arizona State

UCLA is the only Pac-12 team that's unbeaten in February, and the fifth-ranked Bruins will try to stay on a roll when they travel to Arizona State on Thursday night. UCLA is coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season, a 102-70 victory Saturday against USC, a team that beat the Bruins by eight points in January.

UCLA also put up 102 points the last time it faced Arizona State and small forward Isaac Hamilton had his most productive game of the season, scoring 33 points with the help of 9-for-14 shooting from 3-point range. Hamilton has slowed down of late and hasn't surpassed his 14.3 scoring average in the last five games, but the Bruins won all five so it hasn't been a concern. Arizona State wasn't able to add to its two-game winning streak and lost at Washington State on Saturday. Torian Graham scored 26 points off the bench against UCLA in the last meeting, and he's averaging 23.7 points in the last three games while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UCLA (24-3, 11-3 Pac-12): Lonzo Ball has been the most consistent player for the Bruins during Pac-12 play, scoring in double figures in every game. His lowest-scoring effort came against the Sun Devils last month, when he finished with 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting while also contributing seven rebounds and 12 assists. Ball has come close to a triple-double several other times this season, most recently totaling 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against USC, and Thursday might be the game he becomes the first UCLA player to record a triple-double since Kyle Anderson on Nov. 22, 2013.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (13-15, 6-9): Obinna Oleka has reached double figures in points and rebounds in the same game eight times in Pac-12 play over the past two seasons, and two of those performances came against UCLA. He had 10 points and 12 rebounds against the Bruins earlier this season and 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-65 loss to UCLA last February. Oleka has been forced to go it alone in the post against bigger teams such as UCLA this season, but the 6-8 sophomore forward has found ways to increase his scoring (12.1) and rebounding (9.7) averages after finishing at 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has not gone undefeated in February since posting a 9-0 record in 1995.

2. If the Bruins can maintain their 53.3 shooting percentage for the season, it would mark the highest shooting percentage in the nation since Duke shot 53.6 percentage during the 1991-92 season, which was capped with an NCAA Tournament championship.

3. Arizona State's final three opponents, UCLA, USC and Arizona, were a combined 70-12 entering the week.

PREDICTION: UCLA 97, Arizona State 82