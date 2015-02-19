(Updated: CORRECTS to 2-7 in note 2)

Arizona State 68, UCLA 66: Savon Goodman recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Sun Devils overcame a poor effort at the foul line to edge the visiting Bruins.

Shaquielle McKissic added 14 points while Tra Holder collected 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Arizona State (14-12, 6-7 Pac-12), which escaped with the victory when Isaac Hamilton’s 3-point attempt missed the mark at the buzzer. Goodman was 8-of-8 shooting as the Sun Devils won for the third time in their last four games despite shooting 17-of-26 from the foul line.

Norman Powell led UCLA (16-11, 8-6) with 16 points while Kevon Looney and Bryce Alford scored 14 apiece. Hamilton chipped in 13 points for the Bruins, who were outrebounded 39-27 and lost for the second time in their last nine meetings against the Sun Devils.

UCLA led by as many as 10 in the first half before Arizona State scored nine straight points to cut the deficit to 36-32 at the break. The Bruins, who missed 10 of their first 14 shots in the second half, trailed 61-57 after Bo Barnes drilled a deep 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining and fell behind by six on Goodman’s two free throws with 1:41 left.

Powell scored four quick points to help UCLA pull within 66-64 with 54 seconds left and the Bruins trailed by three after Jonathan Gilling missed one of his two free throws on the Sun Devils’ next possession. Hamilton scored on the other end to make it a one-point game and Holder kept the Bruins’ hopes alive by missing one of two foul shots with eight seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Former Arizona State star James Harden had his No. 13 jersey retired during a halftime ceremony. … Arizona State recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly a month and improved to 2-7 in games decided by five points or fewer. … UCLA F Tony Parker scored two points before fouling out with 3:22 remaining and the Bruins trailing 61-57.