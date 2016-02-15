UCLA 78, Arizona State 65

Sophomore forward Jonah Bolden scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, leading UCLA to a 78-65 victory over Arizona State on Sunday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton and freshman guard Prince Ali scored 12 points apiece for UCLA (14-11, 5-7 Pac-12 Conference). Junior guard Bryce Alford had 10 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Junior guard Andre Spight scored a game-high 21 points for Arizona State (14-12, 4-9). Junior forward Obinna Oleka had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and sophomore guard Kodi Justice added 12 points.

UCLA jumped out to a 12-5 lead, but Arizona State rallied to take a 26-23 lead on a 3-pointer by Spight. The game was tied with three minutes to play in the opening half, but a 3-pointer by Hamilton and a jumper by sophomore center Thomas Welsh helped the Bruins carry a 37-35 lead into the break.

UCLA went up 48-40 early in the second half. Arizona State cut the deficit to five on three free throws by Spight with just under nine minutes remaining, but the Bruins responded with an 11-1 run. The visitors took a 65-54 lead on a 3-pointer by Ali and went up 69-54 on two free throws by Bolden.