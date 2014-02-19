Preview: UCLA at California

With Arizona suddenly struggling, three straight wins have catapulted No. 25 UCLA back into the Pac-12 Conference hunt and the national rankings. The Bruins have won six of their last seven games and look to gain even more ground in the race when they visit California on Wednesday. UCLA never trailed in defeating California 76-64 in their first meeting of the season.

California was the first team to knock off the then-No. 1 Wildcats this season and could move into a tie for second place in the conference with a victory over UCLA. The Golden Bears have won two straight overall and are 11-2 at home this campaign. They’ve also beaten UCLA three straight times at home.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (20-5, 9-3 Pac-12): Although the Bruins started the season 8-0, coach Steve Alford warned his team how important it is to finish strong. “A lot of times, November wins get forgotten,” Alford said. “It’s what you do the month of February.” Projected by some as a No. 6 or 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, UCLA continues to lead the conference in scoring and is 11th in the nation with an average of 83.1 points.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (17-8, 8-4): The Golden Bears are relying on experience in their drive toward an NCAA berth. All four returning starters average in double figures - Justin Cobbs (16 points), Tyrone Wallace (12.1), Richard Solomon (11.8) and David Kravish (11.6). Solomon is one of three players in the nation to average a double-double.

TIP-INS

1. Cobbs, whose last-second shot beat Arizona, has been selected as finalist for the nation’s top point guard award.

2. UCLA ranks 13th in the RPI, while California is 43rd.

3. Solomon is 11th in the nation in rebounding.

PREDICTION: UCLA 79, California 75