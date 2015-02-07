Preview: UCLA at California

Pac-12 rivals riding three-game winning streaks collide at Haas Pavilion on Saturday as UCLA meets California for the second time this season. The Bruins routed the Golden Bears 73-54 on Jan. 11 and hope to make it a season sweep for the second year in a row. Stanford guard Chasson Randle nearly robbed UCLA of a third straight win with a last-second heave at the end of Thursday’s game, but his shot bounced off the front of the rim and the Bruins escaped Maples Pavilion with a 69-67 victory.

The Golden Bears also played Thursday and defeated visiting USC 70-69 after Tyron Wallace knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Just four days earlier, Sam Singer sank a shot from beyond the arc with five seconds left to lift California over Washington 90-88 on the road. Coach Cuonzo Martin credited his team’s growth for the recent turnaround after enduring five consecutive losses earlier this season. “I just think the guys have grown up,” Martin told reporters. “Those losses were painful, you have to learn something from them.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (14-9, 6-4 Pac-12): The Bruins squandered a 22-point lead in the second half of Thursday’s game and went without a field goal in the last five minutes, which they can ill afford to do against a motivated California team that is coming off two emotional victories. The return of big man Tony Parker to the lineup from a recent two-game absence has fueled UCLA’s efforts on the glass as the Bruins lead the Pac-12 in rebounding (39.7). Norman Powell has averaged 22 points over his last four games and is getting to the foul line quite frequently, with 16 trips in the last two contests.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (14-9, 4-6): Wallace was held to a season-low four points last time out against the Bruins, and Powell seemed to think he had the Golden Bears’ leading scorer all figured out. “I know that he likes to drive to the basket and shoot a lot of up-and-under shots,” Powell told reporters after the game. “The key was to cut him off, take away any easy drives and stay in front of him.” If Wallace struggles against Powell on Saturday, California should look to get Jordan Mathews more involved, as he recorded 23 points with a season-high six 3-pointers against UCLA.

TIP-INS

1. Mathews is shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range, which is fifth-best in the Pac-12.

2. The Bruins are 2-5 in true road games this season.

3. The Golden Bears are 10-1 when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: UCLA 71, California 68