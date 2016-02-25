Preview: UCLA at California

If UCLA is going to keep its faint NCAA Tournament hopes alive, the Bruins will need to start by handing California a rare home loss. The surging Bears are unbeaten in 16 games at Haas Pavilion this season and head into Thursday’s contest against UCLA riding a five-game winning streak.

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown is averaging a team-high 16.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting in conference play for Cal, which has put itself in position to secure a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament by moving into fourth place in the conference standings. “We’re in a groove right now,” Bears point guard Tyrone Wallace told reporters. “The offense is clicking. The ball is moving. We’ve got different guys making plays every game. On the defensive end, we’re playing well, also.” Cal should be tested by a desperate UCLA team aiming for a repeat of last season, when the Bruins won their final three regular-season games and received an NCAA Tournament berth after winning a game in the Pac-12 tournament. The Bruins are coming off a strong performance last Saturday as guard Isaac Hamilton scored a team-high 22 points in a 77-53 win over Colorado.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UCLA (15-12, 6-8 Pac-12): Hamilton has scored in double figures in 23 consecutive games for the Bruins, who have wins over Kentucky, Gonzaga and Arizona but sit tied for eighth in the Pac-12 standings with Oregon State and Stanford. Coach Steve Alford moved 6-foot-9 Tony Parker back into the starting lineup Saturday for the first time in six games and the senior responded with 16 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. Alford indicated that Parker will get the start again Thursday with 7-footer Thomas Welsh coming off the bench, and the Bruins will need both of them to produce against Cal’s formidable frontcourt.

ABOUT CAL (19-8, 9-5): Brown and fellow freshman forward Ivan Rabb have combined to average 27.7 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Bears, who lead the Pac-12 in field goal percentage defense (38.8) and scoring defense (66.9 points per game). Wallace had been limited since returning from last month’s hand injury, but the senior shone last Sunday in his first start since Jan. 14 by scoring all of his team-high 17 points in the second half of an 80-62 win at Washington State. The Bears remain dangerous from beyond the arc, where Jordan Mathews is shooting 49.1 percent over his past 17 games and Jabari Bird has made 15 of his last 25 attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won four of its last five games against UCLA at Haas Pavilion, including a 64-62 triumph on Feb. 7, 2015.

2. UCLA guard Bryce Alford has not committed more than three turnovers in any of the team’s last 13 games.

3. Wallace is one point shy of entering the top-10 in career scoring at Cal.

PREDICTION: Cal 79, UCLA 75