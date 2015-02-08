California 64, UCLA 62

California 62, UCLA 64: Dwight Tarwater hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining and Jabari Bird added 16 points as the Golden Bears knocked off the Bruins in a Pac-12 thriller.

Sam Singer had 13 points and Jordan Mathews scored 12 for California (15-9, 5-6 Pac-12), which connected on nine 3-pointers. Tyrone Wallace recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six assists.

Tony Parker led UCLA with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Bryce Alford contributed 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Norman Powell had 13 points with six rebounds (14-10, 6-5) for the Bruins, who lost despite shooting 46.3 percent from the field compared to 37.7 percent for the Golden Bears.

UCLA got some breathing room after Parker’s dunk made it 60-55 with just under four minutes to play, but Bird fired off back-to-back 3-pointers, bringing Cal within 62-61. Tarwater hit the winner from the corner, and Alford’s last-second heave on the other end bounced off the rim.

The Golden Bears set a frantic pace from the start, erupting for runs of 12-0 and 7-0 in the first half, but the Bruins fought back to pull within 32-28 at the break. UCLA took control to start the second half with a 12-2 spurt after Cal opened the second frame by missing five of its first six shots.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wallace had only four points last time out against the Bruins in a 73-54 loss Jan. 11. ...The Golden Bears are 11-1 when leading at the half. ... California extended its winning streak to four games.