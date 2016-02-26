FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California 75, UCLA 63
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 26, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

California 75, UCLA 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

California 75, UCLA 63

Junior guard Jabari Bird scored 20 points to lead Cal to a 75-63 victory over visiting UCLA on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (20-8, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). Senior guard Tyrone Wallace had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Freshman forward Ivan Rabb had 10 points and six rebounds.

Senior forward Tony Parker had 15 points and seven rebounds for UCLA (15-13, 6-9). Junior guard Bryce Alford also scored 15 points. Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 12 points, freshman guard Aaron Holiday had 10 points and sophomore center Thomas Welsh had nine points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Cal jumped out to a 14-5 lead and went up 30-18 on a layup by Rabb. UCLA mounted a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to five, but the Golden Bears carried a 33-25 lead into the break.

Cal went up 39-25 early in the second period and extended its lead to 15 on a three-point play by Brown. The Bruins rallied to get within four with just over six minutes remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Cal shot 45 percent from the field. UCLA shot 40.6 percent.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.