California 75, UCLA 63

Junior guard Jabari Bird scored 20 points to lead Cal to a 75-63 victory over visiting UCLA on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (20-8, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). Senior guard Tyrone Wallace had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Freshman forward Ivan Rabb had 10 points and six rebounds.

Senior forward Tony Parker had 15 points and seven rebounds for UCLA (15-13, 6-9). Junior guard Bryce Alford also scored 15 points. Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 12 points, freshman guard Aaron Holiday had 10 points and sophomore center Thomas Welsh had nine points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Cal jumped out to a 14-5 lead and went up 30-18 on a layup by Rabb. UCLA mounted a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to five, but the Golden Bears carried a 33-25 lead into the break.

Cal went up 39-25 early in the second period and extended its lead to 15 on a three-point play by Brown. The Bruins rallied to get within four with just over six minutes remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Cal shot 45 percent from the field. UCLA shot 40.6 percent.