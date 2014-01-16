Preview: UCLA at Colorado

Colorado is off to a 14-3 start that includes wins over Kansas and Oregon, but forgive the Buffaloes if they aren’t exactly jumping for joy these days. A once-promising season has hit a major road block with the loss of star point guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a season-ending knee injury, and Colorado will play its first full game without the team’s leading scorer and assist man against visiting UCLA on Thursday. The matchup between the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes and the 25th-ranked Bruins clearly lost some of its luster with the absence of Dinwiddie, who is considered a legitimate NBA prospect.

“It’s a big blow for him. ... He’s worked so hard to put himself in the position he has and help lead this team to where we are today,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of Dinwiddie, who leads the team with 14.7 points and 3.8 assists. “To have that all taken away from you in one basketball play is ... it’s tough.” Diwnwiddie tore his left ACL during the first half of Sunday’s 17-point loss at Washington - a defeat that snapped a four-game winning streak for the Buffaloes. The Bruins, meanwhile, have won four of their last five with the only loss coming in a four-point heartbreaker against No. 1 Arizona.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac 12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (13-3, 2-1 Pac 12): The Bruins have lost to arguably the three best teams they have faced this season - Missouri, Duke and Arizona - but they notched a solid win over Arizona State on Sunday. Five players scored in double figures for UCLA, led by talented freshman reserve Zach LaVine (19 points) and sophomore guard Kyle Anderson (17 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists). Another first-year guard, Bryce Alford, has averaged 15 points over his last three games and has made half of his 46 attempts from 3-point range on the season.

ABOUT COLORADO (14-3, 3-1): Boyle has spoken to his players about keeping their heads up and remaining focused despite the loss of their leader. “What I told the team is that we don’t have to beat every team without Spencer,” Boyle said. “We have to figure out a way to beat UCLA without Spencer. That’s all we’ve got to do.” The Buffaloes also need Askia Booker to author an improved performance from his scoreless effort (0-of-9 from the field, three turnovers) against the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. With Dinwiddie injured for much of the Washington game, Colorado had 20 turnovers and only six assists, and no player had more than one assist.

2. Sophomore F Josh Scott (13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds) has emerged as a quality offensive option, although he will need to be more aggressive for the Buffaloes, as he has yet to take more than 12 shots in a game (or score more than 20 points) this season.

3. Entering Wednesday’s action, the Bruins ranked third in the nation in field-goal percentage (51.4), fourth in assists (18.1) and sixth in points (86.3).

PREDICTION: UCLA 90, Colorado 72