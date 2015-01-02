Preview: UCLA at Colorado

UCLA visits Colorado on Friday in a Pac-12 opener involving teams who did not turn any heads on the NCAA Tournament selection committee after disappointing non-conference seasons. The Bruins are saddled with a three-game losing streak and dropped all five contests against teams from a major conference or ranked, including a 56-50 setback at Alabama on Sunday, while the Buffaloes have lost two straight and have coach Tad Boyle perplexed. ”We’ve got good players, guys who are capable of doing what we ask them to do ... ‘’ Boyle told cubuffs.com. “That’s why I’m frustrated. I know we’re capable of playing better.”

Boyle conducted hour-long individual player meetings Tuesday and Wednesday in an effort to get to the bottom of his team’s underachieving season, and told cubuffs.com that the last two months ”were as frustrating as any he’s experienced as a head coach.‘’ While Boyle has mostly experienced players at his disposal, coach Steve Alford is still trying to figure out how to get his young Bruins to gel. Sophomore Bryce Alford, the coach’s son, averages team bests of 17.5 points and 6.1 assists while running the offense, but seems to be better suited as a shooting guard with sophomore Isaac Hamilton (12.1, 2.3) in the same situation.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT UCLA (8-5): The Bruins’ slide includes losses to No. 1 Kentucky 83-44 and No. 8 Gonzaga 87-74, so at least they are keeping good company. Kevon Looney, a 6-9 freshman, averages 12.8 points and 10.4 rebounds while showing signs of becoming an early draft pick in the next NBA draft, while senior guard Norman Powell (15.1 points) and junior forward Tony Parker (10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds) provide experience. Coach Alford does not know why the Bruins have trailed at halftime in each of their last five games - 29-17 against Alabama - but told reporters ”we are going to have to figure that out going into league play.‘’

ABOUT COLORADO (7-5): The Buffaloes’ issues start with their best players - 6-10 junior Josh Scott and senior guard Askia Booker, who have been inconsistent but dominant at times. Booker averages a team-best 15.3 points after recording 22 in a 69-66 loss to Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic consolation game Christmas Day, but scored eight in a 53-50 setback to George Washington on Dec. 23. Scott (14.8 points, team-best 7.7 rebounds) recorded 23 points and five rebounds versus Hawaii and 10 and eight against George Washington, but recorded five and two points in two of the previous three contests.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is 8-1 against Colorado and has won all four meetings since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12, including 69-56 in Boulder last season.

2. The Bruins are 10th in the nation in rebounding with 41.8 per game and have a differential of plus-5.5 while Colorado averages 37.1 and plus-6.8.

3. Colorado is 4-0 in Pac-12 openers under Boyle, who is 66-10 at home in his four-plus seasons and vying for his 100th victory with the Buffaloes against 55 losses.

PREDICTION: Colorado 72, UCLA 70