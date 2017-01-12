Preview: UCLA at Colorado

UCLA didn’t fare too well the last time it was away from home in the Pac-12, so the fourth-ranked Bruins will likely be extra focused Thursday night when they take on Colorado in Boulder. UCLA lost at Oregon on Dec. 28 in its conference opener before winning at Oregon State, and the Bruins are still trying to catch the No. 11 Ducks and No. 16 Arizona - both of whom began the week unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

Colorado has one of the oldest and most experienced teams in the conference with four seniors and a redshirt junior in the starting lineup. Xavier Johnson, the second-leading scorer for the Buffaloes at 14.7 points, is 23 years old and leading scorer Derrick White (15.8) will turn 23 in July. By comparison, the two best players for UCLA - freshman point guard Lonzo Ball and freshman forward T.J. Leaf - are both 19. Colorado’s 0-3 conference record is also a bit misleading, as the Buffaloes opened Pac-12 play with with three straight road games and showed how dangerous they can be against premier opponents while pulling within five of Arizona in the final minutes Saturday before losing 82-73.

ABOUT UCLA (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12): Leaf continues to put up numbers comparable or better than what three-time NBA All-Star forward Kevin Love produced through his first 17 games as a freshman at UCLA nine years ago, when the Bruins also started 16-1. Leaf is averaging 17.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 65.4 from the field and 17-for-35 from 3-point range. Love averaged 16.8 points and 10.2 rebounds through 17 games while shooting 60.3 percent and draining 8-of-22 from 3-point distance.

ABOUT COLORADO (10-6, 0-3): Johnson had a scholarship offer from UCLA coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., but opted to play far away from Southern California and it’s been an up-and-down journey for the 6-7 wing. He started every game as a sophomore three years ago, lost his starting role at the start of the 2014-15 season and then missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon. He was ejected from last week’s loss to Arizona State for an altercation with an opponent late in the first half, but came back with 26 points against Arizona.

1. Ball is the only player in the nation averaging at least 10 points, four rebounds and seven assists per game.

2. UCLA G Bryce Alford needs 10 points to give him 1,660 for his career and move past Marques Johnson for No. 15 on the school’s career scoring list.

3. Colorado opened conference play with three straight road games for the first time in 85 years.

