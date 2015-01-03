Colorado 62, UCLA 56: Wesley Gordon recorded career highs of 14 rebounds and seven blocks while scoring 11 points to help the host Buffaloes - without the injured Josh Scott - outlast the Bruins in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Askia Booker scored 20 points as Colorado (8-5) took control with a 10-1 run late in the second half and defeated UCLA for the first time in five tries since joining the Pac-12. Xavier Johnson registered 14 points and six rebounds for the Buffaloes, who were dominated 16-6 on the offensive glass.

Norman Powell scored 22 points to go over 1,000 for his career for the Bruins (8-6), who lost their fourth straight game. UCLA’s Isaac Hamilton added 16 points while Bryce Alford registered eight points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, but was 2-for-16 from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

The Bruins trailed 28-27 at the break before scoring the first seven points of the second half - five by Hamilton - and UCLA re-established a six-point lead at 43-37 following a strange sequence which yielded five points on one possession. Powell scored and was fouled, and when Thomas Welsh grabbed the rebound off the missed free throw, an inadvertent whistle stopped play and Powell drained a 3-pointer after officials ruled the Bruins should maintain possession.

Colorado answered with an 11-0 run - highlighted by seven points from Johnson - before the Bruins scored six in row on Kevon Looney’s dunk and four free throws by Alford to take a 49-48 lead with 5:47 to go. Booker nailed a 3-pointer, Gordon made five free throws before blocking Looney’s shot and Jaron Hopkins dunked Booker’s alley-oop pass on the ensuing possession to give the Buffaloes a 58-51 lead with 2:01 remaining, and UCLA didn’t get closer to four the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Scott, who averages 14.8 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds, sat out with back spasms. ... Colorado improved to 5-0 in Pac-12 openers and 67-10 at home under coach Tad Boyle, who is 100-55 with the Buffaloes. ... Looney, who entered the game averaging 12.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, recorded six and eight, and has scored a combined 19 points in his last three games.