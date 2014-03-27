Preview: UCLA vs. Florida

Top-seeded Florida looks to knock No. 4 seed UCLA out of the NCAA tournament for the fourth time since 2006 on Thursday when the teams meet in the South regional semifinals in Memphis. The Gators have won 28 straight games to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year, but they’ll be tested by a Bruins team that has won seven of their last eight. Both teams turned in strong defensive performances in the round of 32, with Florida posting a 61-45 win over Pittsburgh and UCLA cruising past Stephen F. Austin 77-60.

Four days after snapping Stephen F. Austin’s 29-game winning streak by holding the Lumberjacks to 35.1 percent shooting, UCLA hopes to duplicate its defensive effort against the Gators. The game features two outstanding set-up men in Florida senior point guard Scottie Wilbekin and UCLA’s point-forward Kyle Anderson, a 6-9 first-team All-Pac-12 selection who averages 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Wilbekin, the SEC player of the year, is coming off an impressive all-around game against Pittsburgh when he scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half.

TV: 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UCLA (28-8): Guard Jordan Adams averages a team-high 17.4 points for the Bruins, who are averaging 81.5 points and 17.3 assists. “They’re the most explosive and unique offensive team that we’ve faced this year,” Florida coach Billy Donovan told reporters. “They’re a tremendous running team and a tremendous passing team.” Forward Tony Parker is shooting 9-of-13 from the field in two tournament games for the Bruins, who have won five straight since a stunning 18-point loss to Washington State in the regular-season finale.

ABOUT FLORIDA (34-2): The Gators, who rank second in the nation in defensive efficiency, returned to form against Pittsburgh after a lackluster 67-55 win over 16th-seeded Albany in the second round. “People try to find something wrong with them at 34-2, and there’s not a lot wrong with them,” Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon told reporters. “They’re experienced. They’re well-coached. They’re by far the most physical team we’ve played.” If the Gators can slow down the Bruins, they figure to have an advantage in the frontcourt with forward Will Yeguete and SEC defensive player of the year Patric Young leading the way.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is 0-3 all-time against Florida with NCAA tournament losses in 2006 (national title game), 2007 (national semifinal) and 2011 (round of 32).

2. Florida has not reached the 90-point mark once this season, while UCLA has scored at least 90 points in nine games.

3. The winner will face either No. 11 seed Dayton or No. 10 Stanford in the South regional final.

PREDICTION: Florida 74, UCLA 71