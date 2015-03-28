Gonzaga rides Karnowski to oust UCLA

HOUSTON, Texas -- With Gonzaga struggling from the outside, Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski put the team on his broad shoulders and carried it to the South Regional final.

Karnowski led Gonzaga with 18 points as the Bulldogs rolled past UCLA, 74-62, Friday night at NRG Stadium.

Gonzaga (35-2) earned a spot in the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history. The Bulldogs will try to punch their first-ever ticket to the Final Four when they face the Duke-Utah winner on Sunday.

“It’s an awesome feeling and I speak for the players and the staff to be advancing in this tournament,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “Now we’re only 40 minutes away from the Final Four and I‘m just proud of these guys.”

The Bulldogs survived despite making just 3 of 19 3-point attempts and shooting well below their season average at 40 percent from the field. Instead, they went inside to Karnowski and forward Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 12 points. And Gonzaga out-rebounded UCLA, 25-16, in the second half.

“We know we’re a really talented offensive team,” Bulldogs guard Byron Wesley said. “But on nights like tonight when we’re able to win by double digits, definitely not having our best shooting night, I think it says a lot.”

UCLA (22-14) lost to Gonzaga for the second time this season. The Bruins shot 39 percent from the field. Guard Bryce Alford went 3 of 11 from the field and two of six from 3-point range and didn’t make a 3-pointer until the 2:25 mark of the second half.

“Both teams struggled making some shots,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said. “We just got beat up on the glass and that doesn’t happen to us very often.”

Guard Norman Powell and center Tony Parker paced UCLA with 16 each.

The Bruins scored the first six points coming out of halftime, but Gonzaga surged back with the game’s key run.

“That’s what really good teams do, they can withstand a run and respond,” Alford said. “They got pushed back and they were able to push back on us.”

Bulldogs guard Gary Bell hit a jumper, then Karnowski scored six straight in the paint, kick starting an 18-3 run that put Gonzaga ahead 53-37 with 9:02 left.

Few said when UCLA cut the lead to one at the start of the second half, he prioritized going inside on the offensive end.

“Both teams were kind of struggling shooting the ball, so we made a concerted effort to call a bunch of sets that pretty much demand that the ball goes (inside),” Few said. “The guys did a great job of not only getting it to them, but obviously Przemek and Domantas delivered.”

Karnowski scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds and set up Sabonis for a dunk during the run.

“Coach did a great job of calling the play,” Karnowski said. “We saw that they tried to double me from the other big guy and I just tried to find Domantas and I know he’ll finish those plays.”

Gonzaga made just three 3-pointer and was 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in the second half until guard Kyle Dranginis nailed a trey from the right side. Dranginis’ basket gave the Bulldogs a 62-45 lead and firm control with 4:22 left.

Bulldogs guard Byron Wesley scored 14, Sabonis had 12 and guard Kevin Pangos added 10.

UCLA went more than six minutes without scoring in the first half, but only fell behind by six when Gonzaga guard Eric McClellan hit a pair of free throws for a 16-10 lead at the 8:42 mark. Powell went to the basket for a layup to break the drought with 7:57 left before the break.

Both the Bruins and Bulldogs struggled to find the range for most of the first half. At a media timeout at the 5:55 mark, UCLA was shooting 32 percent from the field, a shade better than Gonzaga’s 30 percent, though the Bulldogs led 20-14 at that point.

Wesley hit a 3-pointer to extend the Bulldogs’ largest lead of the first half to 11 with 5:11 left before the break. Wesley led Gonzaga with nine points in the first half.

Powell paced UCLA with 12 points in the first 20 minutes.

NOTES: Gonzaga defeated UCLA, 87-74, earlier this season in mid-December in Los Angeles, handing the Bruins their only home loss this season. ... UCLA and Gonzaga had met only three times before Friday. The Bruins defeated the Bulldogs, 73-71, in the Sweet 16 in 2006 for their only victory in the series. ... UCLA was trying to reach a regional final for the first time since 2008, which was also the last time the Bruins earned a berth in the Final Four. ... Gonzaga is now 2-4 in its previous six trips to the Sweet 16.