Preview: UCLA vs. Kentucky

Top-ranked Kentucky hasn’t met traditional West Coast power UCLA in eight years, but the Wildcats and Bruins start a three-year series on Saturday when they meet in the CBS Sports Classic on a neutral court in Chicago. The schools will play a home-and-home to complete the series and Kentucky coach John Calipari brings a talented force into the first one as the Wildcats have won their first 11 games by an average of 28.2 points. “We don’t have to play perfect,” UCLA forward Kevon Looney told reporters. “We can’t get behind teams that are this talented.”

The Bruins lost to Gonzaga in their last contest to halt a four-game winning streak. Kentucky hears the chatter about the possibility of going unbeaten, but forward Trey Lyles says it doesn’t resonate. “I think all of us let it go in one ear and out the other, because it really doesn’t matter if we don’t go out there and perform,” Lyles told reporters. “So we need to go out there and play to the best of our abilities and play as a team and continue to win.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UCLA (8-3): Guard Bryce Alford is developing as a go-to player with team-best averages of 18 points and 6.7 assists while guard Norman Powell averages 17.4 points. Looney has been fabulous as a freshman by averaging 13.9 points and 10.9 rebounds while guard Isaac Hamilton (11.6) and forward Tony Parker (10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds) also score in double digits. The only reserve averaging more than two points is center Thomas Welsh (4.7) so the lack of depth could be an issue against a Kentucky squad loaded with quality reserves.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (11-0): Center Willie Cauley-Stein has picked up his production and that’s a good thing with forward Alex Poythress (knee) done for the season. Cauley-Stein scored 15 points in an 84-70 victory over North Carolina to record his fifth consecutive double-digit outing and raise his scoring average to a team-best 10.7, just ahead of guard Aaron Harrison (10.2). “I feel like I haven’t even begun to peak,” Cauley-Stein told reporters. “I’m just climbing. Like, if I want to, I could do something that’s really never been done in history, and that’s the way I look at it.”

TIP-INS

1. A UCLA win would be the 500th of Alford’s coaching career. He’s 499-247.

2. Five Kentucky players have blocked 10 or more shots, led by F Karl-Anthony Towns with 29.

3. The Bruins won the last meeting, 73-68 in the 2006 Maui Invitational.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 83, UCLA 60