No. 1 Kentucky trounces UCLA

CHICAGO -- Perhaps it was the desire to escape for Christmas that gave top-ranked Kentucky an extra lift on Saturday.

Whatever the motivation, the Wildcats had plenty to spare as they blitzed UCLA 83-44 in the finale of Saturday’s inaugural CBS Sports Classic before an announced crowd of 19,726 at the United Center.

“Most importantly we started with energy,” said freshman guard Devon Booker, who scored a game-high 19 points. “As a team it was a great performance. We came out with energy and we just kept it up throughout the entire game.”

Kentucky (12-0) opened with 24 unanswered points held UCLA scoreless for 7 minutes, 43 seconds in the first meeting between the teams.

The shutout was finally broken by forward Kevon Looney’s layup after an 0-for-16 Bruins start.

Kentucky led 41-7 at halftime, the fewest points it has ever allowed in any half since December 1943. It was also UCLA’s least number of points scored in school history. The previous low mark was 14.

With margins like that, the Wildcats found other ways to stay motivated.

“We just have to play against ourselves,” Booker said. “Coach (John Calipari) always stresses that to us keep playing. You can’t look at the score, you just have to keep going.”

Booker has five 3-pointers off the bench while guard Aaron Harrison added 15 for the Wildcats, who have won by double-digit margins in every game this season and led the nation in winning margin (28.2 points) entering Saturday.

With his team leading 16-0, Booker entered the game and scored the next eight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

Guard Isaac Hamilton topped UCLA (8-4) with 14 points while guard Bryce Alford added 13 points.

“When you’re playing a team like that you just can’t get yourself in a hole like we got ourselves in a hole in the first 20 minutes,” Bruins coach Steve Alford said. “There are no excuses. We just didn’t get the job done on either side of the ball in that first 20 minutes and that made it really, really difficult for us.”

In Saturday’s first game, No. 24 North Carolina beat No. 12 Ohio State 82-74.

Kentucky, which had a 46-point lead at one point in the second half, shot 32-of-64 (50 percent) from the field and 12-of-26 (46.2 percent) on 3-pointers.

UCLA was 3-of-27 (8.1 percent) in the first half and 18-of-71 for the game (25.4 percent).

“You never should play a team where you score seven points in a half,” Looney said. “We’re a much better offensive team than that.”

NOTES: The Wildcats have beaten four ranked opponents this season by an average of 19.5 points, the latest an 84-70 decision over North Carolina last Saturday. ... Kentucky has allowed 55 or fewer points in all but two games this season, and held all but Boston University, North Carolina and UCLA to season-low totals. The Wildcats how have a 7-4 series lead. ... Kentucky is idle until Dec. 27 when it travels to Louisville. ... After playing 11 games in a 30-day stretch, UCLA gets a break with six games over the next 30 days. ... The Bruins and Wildcats will meet in a home-and-home series starting in December 2015 at Pauley Pavilion. ... UCLA freshman F Kevon Looney entered the game ranked seventh nationally and first in the Pac-12 in rebounding (10.9) and was the first UCLA player with double-doubles in four of his first five games as a freshman. ... The CBS Sports Classic moves to Barclays Center in Brooklyn next year with the same four-team field.