Preview: UCLA at Missouri

A pair of major-conference teams will put their 8-0 records on the line when Missouri hosts No. 17 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are the SEC’s lone remaining undefeated, but face a quick turnaround after defeating West Virginia 80-71 in the Big 12-SEC challenge on Thursday. Missouri and UCLA played an overtime thriller last season, with the host Bruins prevailing 97-94.

First-year coach Steve Alford is the first in school history to start his debut season 8-0, but the Bruins have yet to face a test like the Tigers. In fact, neither team in this matchup has played a difficult early schedule - UCLA has played just one major-conference team, while Missouri has played two. Both teams have 20-plus point scorers through eight games, with Jordan Adams leading UCLA at 21.5 points per game while Jordan Clarkson has spearheaded the Missouri effort at 20.1

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UCLA (8-0): The offense has been the early story for the Bruins, who enter the weekend leading the Pac-12 at 90.6 points per game. The biggest factor in that has been a lights-out 3-point field goal percentage of 43, which includes 50-plus percent efforts from Zach LaVine and Kyle Anderson, second and third on the squad in scoring at 14.4 and 14 points per game. Anderson, a sophomore swingman, has put up particularly gaudy numbers, sniffing a triple double with 9.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

ABOUT MISSOURI (8-0): The Tigers had a lot of question marks entering the season after roster upheaval saw them lose four of their top five scorers to the NBA and graduation, but thus far Frank Haith’s transfers have answered the call. Clarkson, a Tulsa transfer, has stepped immediately into a major role, while Earnest Ross, who is in his second year at Missouri after coming over from Auburn, has averaged 13.8 points. Freshman point guard Wes Clark has also shown flashes of brilliance in relief duty of Clarkson, posting nine points, five assists and three rebounds in the Tigers’ win over West Virginia.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has scored 80-plus points in seven straight games for the first time since 1998.

2. UCLA is 8-0 for the fifth time in school history.

3. Missouri has only beaten UCLA once in seven tries.

PREDICTION: Missouri 84, UCLA 81