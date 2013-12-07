Missouri 80, UCLA 71

Missouri 80, No. 17 UCLA 71: Jabari Brown scored 22 points to lead four starters in double figures as the host Tigers knocked off the Bruins to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 24 games.

Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and Earnest Ross added 20 for Missouri (9-0), which hasn’t dropped a non-conference game at home since 2005 - a span of 79 in a row. Johnathan Williams III turned in a 10-point, 15-rebound performance for the Tigers, whose offense got just seven points off the bench with four of its five starters combining for 73.

Jordan Adams led UCLA (8-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds but the Bruins shot just 37.7 percent. Kyle Anderson and Zach LaVine pitched in with 13 points apiece.

The teams played it tight in the opening 20 minutes, with neither side able to pull away until 14 unanswered points, including five apiece from LaVine and Bryce Alford, opened up a 30-17 lead for UCLA with 6:50 left in the first half. The Bruins hit intermission ahead 43-35, led by 11 points and five rebounds from Adams.

After the break, UCLA extended its lead to 49-39 in the first 2:07 before the Tigers roared back, taking a 51-50 lead on the second of back-to-back 3-pointers from Ross to cap a 12-1 run with 14:49 on the clock. Missouri maintained control from there, establishing its first double-digit lead at 74-64 with 1:45 remaining and keeping the Bruins from creeping any closer than seven points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri beat the Bruins for only the second time in eight games. ... Adams has reached double figures in all nine games this season for UCLA and has posted 20 or more seven times. ... UCLA’s season-low 71 points came after a streak of seven straight games with 80 or more.