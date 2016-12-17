Holiday, Alford fuel No. 2 UCLA past Ohio State

UCLA’s high-scoring offense did not reach its average but the second-ranked Bruins were still efficient with four players in double figures in an 86-73 win over Ohio State on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Guards Aaron Holiday and Bryce Alford each had 20 points for the Bruins, who are 12-0 for the first time since starting 14-0 in 2006-07. UCLA made 48.4 percent of its shots against a Buckeyes’ defense that allowed opponents to shoot only 37.9 percent entering the game.

UCLA, which averaged 97.9 points a game before Saturday, scored far more than what Ohio State (8-3) allowed (61.7 points a game).

The Bruins were also led by guard Aaron Hamilton’s 17 points and forward T.J. Leaf’s 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman point guard Lonzo Ball had eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Ohio State forward Marc Loving had a team-high 19 points, 13 of which came in the first half.

UCLA started the second half on an 11-3 run to open a 51-40 lead with 16:41 left in regulation. Two 3-pointers by Hamilton and Leaf fueled that rally and Leaf also made a layup in that stretch.

The Bruins made four consecutive field goals at one point to take their biggest lead at that point (56-42) with 15:40 left. UCLA was shooting 52 percent from the field when guard Alford made the last of those four baskets with a 3-point shot.

Ohio State could not come closer than six points afterward.

The Buckeyes weathered a UCLA outburst in the first half. With 2:37 left before halftime, UCLA built a 40-30 lead with forward Leaf culminating a 12-2 run with a dunk. The Buckeyes scored seven unanswered points the remainder of the half.

Loving made a 3-pointer during that run. A layup by guard Kam Williams with 1:15 left in the half cut UCLA’s lead to 40-37.

NOTES: UCLA played its third straight game without starting junior C Thomas Welsh, out with a bruised right knee. ... UCLA ranked first in the nation in field-goal percentage (56.0), 3-point percentage (45.3), total assists (266) and assists per game (24.2) entering the game. ... Ohio State senior F Marc Loving is the 53rd player in the program to reach 1,000 career points. He is the 12th such player in the Thad Matta (starting in 2005-06) era to reach 1,000. He is at 1,060. ... UCLA freshman G Lonzo Ball entered the contest second in the nation in assists with 8.6 a game, trailing only Creighton’s Maurice Watson Jr. (9.1). ... Matta had 11 wins against teams ranked in the top five in the AP Top 25 poll before facing UCLA. The last victory was over No. 4 Kentucky last December in the CBS Sports Classic at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.