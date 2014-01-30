Preview: UCLA at Oregon

The top scoring teams in the Pac-12 will get together Thursday when UCLA travels to Oregon. The Ducks are averaging 85.9 points and the Bruins 84.3, though Oregon is sitting in 10th place in the conference standings following a five-game losing streak that came to an end Sunday, while UCLA is second, one-half game clear of California, Washington and Arizona State. The Ducks  struggles have been tough to pinpoint as they haven t had any significant injuries, just an influx of transfers who have emerged as the top three scorers on the team, which could explain some chemistry issues.

Oregon has a strong corps of guards but none can match up with Bruins point guard Kyle Anderson, who at 6-9 usually has the advantage against most backcourt counterparts. Anderson is averaging 15.5 points, nine rebounds and 6.7 assists, putting him in a class by himself this season. Johnathan Loyd, Oregon s starting point guard, is only 5-8, so the Ducks will need to get creative in how they guard Anderson, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UCLA (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12): Anderson is one of three Bruins who rank in the top 10 in the conference in steals. Jordan Adams is third in the nation at three swipes a game and has managed at least two in 16 games this season. Norman Powell is the other defender Oregon needs to be aware of as he averages 1.4 steals, which ranks 10th in the conference.

ABOUT OREGON (14-5, 2-5): Another area that may explain the Ducks  nosedive in conference play has been the play of two of their returning sophomore guards, Damyean Dotson and Dominic Artis. Neither has improved over their strong freshman seasons, though Artis was suspended the first nine games for selling shoes provided to him by the university. Dotson looked like he found his groove, reaching double figures in scoring in 10 straight games, but has been held to single digits in the last three - just the way he began the season.

TIP-INS

1. Seven players on the UCLA roster have scored at least 20 points in a game during their careers, including five this season.

2. Adams has reached double figures in scoring in 44 of 53 career games, including 19 of 20 this season.

3. Oregon F Arik Armstead quit the team Monday to focus on football, as the 6-8, 280-pound defensive tackle has a good shot at starting for the Ducks next season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 85, Oregon 79