Preview: UCLA at Oregon

UCLA is dipping below expectations under second-year coach Steve Alford but attempts to move above .500 in Pac-12 play when it visits Oregon on Saturday. The Bruins have lost six of their last nine games – including a trouncing at the hands of Kentucky – and were beaten 66-55 on Thursday by Oregon State. The Ducks also are at .500 in conference play after knocking off USC 75-67 on Thursday.

Oregon coach Dana Altman still is trying to get his players on the same page, even though Saturday’s game will be the 20th for his team. “We are a work in progress, as I’ve said from day one, and 40 minutes right now is a dream,” Altman told reporters. “We are worried about getting to 20 and inching it up.” UCLA is led by freshman forward Kevon Looney, who has posted 10 double-doubles while averaging 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.

ABOUT UCLA (11-8, 3-3 Pac-12): Guards Bryce Alford (15.8) and Norman Powell (15.1) both average more than 15 points per game, with the latter also recording a team-best 39 steals. Bryce Alford shoots just 38.5 percent from the field while averaging a team-leading 5.7 assists to go with a sparkling 88.5 percent mark from the free-throw line. The Bruins shot just 30.6 percent from the field against Oregon State, including a 2-for-17 effort over the first 10 minutes.

ABOUT OREGON (13-6, 3-3): Freshman forward Jordan Bell is rejecting shots like no other player in school history, and his 66 blocks rank eighth on the school’s career list. “That was one thing I was good at right when I started playing,” Bell - who averages 5.8 points and 7.2 rebounds - told reporters. “It’s just a gift, I guess. It’s not something I practice.” Guard Joseph Young leads the Ducks in scoring (19.4) and 3-pointers (52) while forwards Dillon Brooks (13.4 points) and Elgin Cook (11.9, 6.1 rebounds) also score in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. The Ducks have won five of the last seven meetings.

2. Young (1,012) became the 33rd player in Oregon history to top 1,000 career points during the win over USC.

3. Bruins F Tony Parker (10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds) missed the Oregon State game and also could sit out against the Ducks.

PREDICTION: Oregon 78, UCLA 74