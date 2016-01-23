Preview: UCLA at Oregon

Two teams that have spent most of the season hovering just outside the top 25 coaches’ poll will try to inch closer when Oregon hosts UCLA in a Pac-12 game Saturday afternoon. The Ducks spent three weeks in the top 25 earlier this season and rose as high as No. 16 in Week 4 before losing non-conference games to UNLV and Boise State, while the Bruins have been knocking on the door but haven’t got in at all this season, despite three wins over ranked opponents.

Oregon might regain a spot in the top 25 with a win against UCLA, especially after the Ducks knocked off No. 25 USC on Thursday night. Elgin Cook matched his career high with 26 points and Dwayne Benjamin finished with 16 off the bench in the 89-81 victory, which moved Oregon into a tie for second in the conference standings with USC and No. 11 Arizona. Benjamin had a big game against the visiting Bruins last season, scoring 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field in the 82-64 win, including 3-for-3 from long distance, and should be primed for another strong performance. UCLA didn’t have power forward Tony Parker in that game because of back spasms, but he’ll be on the floor Saturday and he and 7-foot forward Thomas Welsh should be a force against the undersized Ducks.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UCLA (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12): Isaac Hamilton remains the most consistent offensive threat for the Bruins, reaching double figures in scoring in the last 15 games, most recently with 25 in Wednesday’s victory at Oregon State. UCLA coach Steve Alford tweaked his rotation in the victory, as 6-foot-11 sophomore forward Gyorgy Goloman played 17 minutes off the bench in his second game back after missing the first 17 with a right leg injury, and Jonah Bolden played a season-low four minutes after averaging 21.2 in the first five conference games. In the backcourt, Noah Allen played 14 minutes, something he did one other time this season, which was more comparable to the 11.4 he averaged last season.

ABOUT OREGON (15-4, 4-2): Oregon lost Pac-12 Player of the Year Joseph Young to the NBA this season, but freshman Tyler Dorsey and sophomore Casey Benson have done a fine job filling some of the void. Dorsey is second on the team in scoring at 13.8 - though he’s been held to single digits in two of the last three games - and Benson enters the weekend second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.08). Down low is where the Ducks might be exposed against UCLA, and it’ll be up to 6-6 forward Dillon Brooks and 6-10 forward Chris Boucher to prevent that from happening.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA leading scorer Bryce Alford is shooting 36.4 from the field in Pac-12 play after shooting 41.2 during the nonconference portion of the schedule.

2. The Bruins had 14 former players in the NBA as of last month, including eight playing in at least their seventh season.

3. The Ducks have won their last eight games following a loss dating to last season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 78, Oregon 75