UCLA 70, Oregon 68: Travis Wear collected a loose ball and scored inside with six seconds left as the visiting Bruins rallied to beat the Ducks.

Jordan Adams had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Bruins (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12). Norman Powell added 17 points and six rebounds and Wear produced 12 for UCLA, which scored the game s final five points.

Joseph Young had 25 points and five steals and Jason Calliste scored 21 off the bench on 4-for-9 shooting from 3-point range for the Ducks (14-6, 2-6), who have lost six of seven after reaching as high as No. 9 in the coaches  poll. Richard Amardi contributed 13 points off the bench, while three starters for Oregon - Mike Moser, Ben Carter and Dominic Artis - went scoreless.

The Bruins led by 11 with six minutes remaining but Young got assertive after going scoreless the first eight minutes of the half and scored seven points in an 14-0 run that gave the Ducks a 68-65 lead with 1:12 left. Adams ended the run and tied the score at 68 on a three-point play and Calliste missed a 3-pointer on the other end, leading to Wear s winning basket.

The Bruins bottled up Young early in the second half after he scored 16 in the first 20 minutes. Moser, the team s second-leading scorer, picked up his first two fouls on back-to-back possessions less than four minutes into the game and was ineffective the rest of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA G Kyle Anderson played through a sore neck and finished with six points, 10 assists and a career-high nine turnovers ¦ UCLA had nine field goals in the first half and nine turnovers. ¦. Oregon forced 16 turnovers in all and have forced double-digit turnovers in 18 of 20 games this season.