Oregon 82, UCLA 64: Joseph Young scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting as the host Ducks easily dispatched the Bruins in Pac-12 play.

Dwayne Benjamin contributed 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting – making all three 3-point attempts – and Oregon (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12) shot 62.3 percent from the field and made 9-of-13 3-point attempts. Elgin Cook tallied 11 points while Jalil Abdul-Bassit and Ahmaad Rorie added 10 points apiece for the Ducks.

Norman Powell poured in 23 points and Bryce Alford produced 15 for UCLA (11-9, 3-4). Kevon Looney had 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out as the Bruins lost for the seventh time in 10 contests.

UCLA trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half, but pulled within 11 on two free throws by Powell with 15:17 remaining before the Ducks regained their swagger and got a 3-pointer by Benjamin and a driving basket by Young made it 68-49 with 11:14 to play. A reverse put-back dunk by Benjamin made it a 21-point bulge with 6:39 left and Oregon sailed to the finish.

The Ducks opened up a 15-point lead in the first half on a 19-5 burst that was punctuated by Cook’s dunk. The lead grew to 21 on a 3-pointer by Benjamin and Oregon shot 75 percent from the field while taking a 46-31 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Powell has scored 20 or more points on seven occasions this season. … Ducks F Jordan Bell blocked two shots to increase his school-record single-season mark to 68. … UCLA F Tony Parker (back) missed his second straight game. … The Ducks’ 69.2-percent accuracy beyond the arc set a Matthew Knight Arena record.