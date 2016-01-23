FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon 86, UCLA 72
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 23, 2016 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Oregon 86, UCLA 72

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oregon 86, UCLA 72

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks scored 25 points to lead Oregon to a 86-72 win over UCLA on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

Senior forward Chris Boucher added 18 points and forward Elgin Cook had 17 points as the Ducks (16-4) improved to 5-2 in the Pac-12.

Freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 19 points to lead the Bruins (12-8, 3-4).

Related Coverage

Oregon led by 10 points at halftime, but UCLA scored on its first five possessions of the second half to get within 45-41 on back-to-back baskets by Holiday. Brooks followed with a three-point play and a 3-pointer before Cook scored to put the Ducks back up 53-41.

UCLA scored seven straight points and got within 53-48 on two free throws by Holiday. The Bruins trailed 56-53 after guard Isaac Hamilton hit a 3-pointer, but Boucher followed with two free throws before guard Tyler Dorsey made a 3-pointer and forward Jordan Bell scored inside to put the Ducks up 63-53.

UCLA answered with two free throws from Holiday before Hamilton hit another 3-pointer to get the Bruins within 63-58. Cook followed with back-to-back baskets to put the Ducks ahead 67-58.

After forward Thomas Welsh scored for UCLA, Brooks made a 3-pointer and Bell scored to push Oregon’s lead to 72-60.

UCLA led 9-5 early after forward Tony Parker scored on back-to-back possessions, but Oregon followed with nine straight points.

Brooks scored five consecutive points and Cook added a dunk before forward Dwayne Benjamin drove for a layup that put the Ducks ahead 14-9.

UCLA followed with a 7-2 run to tie the score at 16 on a jumper by forward Gyorgy Goloman before the Ducks scored eight straight points. Brooks hit a jumper and a 3-pointer before Dorsey made a 3-pointer to put Oregon ahead 24-16.

Forward Jonah Bolden made back-to-back baskets to get the Bruins within 26-20 before Brooks scored and Cook added a free throw to put the Ducks up 29-20.

Oregon stretched the lead to 34-23 on a 3-pointer by Cook and made it 41-29 when guard Casey Benson hit a 3-pointer before UCLA guard Bryce Alford made two free throws to get the Bruins within 41-31 at halftime.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.