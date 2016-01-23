Oregon 86, UCLA 72

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks scored 25 points to lead Oregon to a 86-72 win over UCLA on Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.

Senior forward Chris Boucher added 18 points and forward Elgin Cook had 17 points as the Ducks (16-4) improved to 5-2 in the Pac-12.

Freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 19 points to lead the Bruins (12-8, 3-4).

Related Coverage Preview: UCLA at Oregon

Oregon led by 10 points at halftime, but UCLA scored on its first five possessions of the second half to get within 45-41 on back-to-back baskets by Holiday. Brooks followed with a three-point play and a 3-pointer before Cook scored to put the Ducks back up 53-41.

UCLA scored seven straight points and got within 53-48 on two free throws by Holiday. The Bruins trailed 56-53 after guard Isaac Hamilton hit a 3-pointer, but Boucher followed with two free throws before guard Tyler Dorsey made a 3-pointer and forward Jordan Bell scored inside to put the Ducks up 63-53.

UCLA answered with two free throws from Holiday before Hamilton hit another 3-pointer to get the Bruins within 63-58. Cook followed with back-to-back baskets to put the Ducks ahead 67-58.

After forward Thomas Welsh scored for UCLA, Brooks made a 3-pointer and Bell scored to push Oregon’s lead to 72-60.

UCLA led 9-5 early after forward Tony Parker scored on back-to-back possessions, but Oregon followed with nine straight points.

Brooks scored five consecutive points and Cook added a dunk before forward Dwayne Benjamin drove for a layup that put the Ducks ahead 14-9.

UCLA followed with a 7-2 run to tie the score at 16 on a jumper by forward Gyorgy Goloman before the Ducks scored eight straight points. Brooks hit a jumper and a 3-pointer before Dorsey made a 3-pointer to put Oregon ahead 24-16.

Forward Jonah Bolden made back-to-back baskets to get the Bruins within 26-20 before Brooks scored and Cook added a free throw to put the Ducks up 29-20.

Oregon stretched the lead to 34-23 on a 3-pointer by Cook and made it 41-29 when guard Casey Benson hit a 3-pointer before UCLA guard Bryce Alford made two free throws to get the Bruins within 41-31 at halftime.