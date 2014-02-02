Preview: UCLA at Oregon State

UCLA will try to continue its run of success against Oregon State when the Bruins travel to Corvallis for a Pac-12 game Sunday afternoon. The Bruins have won 14 of the last 15 against the Beavers and enter the weekend alone in second place in the Pac-12 after a two-point victory Thursday night against host Oregon. Oregon State also comes in following a narrow victory the same night, beating visiting USC by one point in overtime after Trojans point guard Pe Shon Howard missed a free throw with one second left in the extra period.

Oregon State s only other victory against the Bruins since New Year s Eve in 2004 came two seasons ago in Corvallis, when Devon Collier scored 20 points in the 87-84 victory. Collier is one of three Beavers in their fourth season playing against the Bruins, joining leading scorer Roberto Nelson and starting center Angus Brandt. The only current players for UCLA who have experienced a loss to Oregon State are twin forwards Travis and David Wear, starting shooting guard Norman Powell and reserve guard David Brown.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UCLA (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12): Kyle Anderson, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, should be motivated to excel after enduring one of the worst games of his career in the win against Oregon. He handed out 10 assists but scored just six points on 1-for-8 shooting, nine below his current average, and committed a career-high nine turnovers, though a number of those giveaways were the result of poor hands by the pass recipient. Before that game, Anderson had not turned the ball over more than six times in his two seasons with the Bruins.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (12-8, 4-4): Eric Moreland finished ninth in the nation in rebounding last season (10.6), but the 6-10 center isn t polishing the glass at the same clip since coming off a 12-game suspension to start the season, averaging 8.5 boards. He combined for eight rebounds in back-to-back games against the Washington schools last week, then came back with 10 in the win against USC after grabbing two in overtime. The Bruins will be getting their first look at Moreland since the loss two years ago, as he was also suspended for last season s game against UCLA for violating team rules.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State owns its best record in conference play through eight games since also starting 4-4 in 1999.

2. Nelson has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games, three off the school record held by three former players.

3. Anderson is shooting 18-for-36 from 3-point range this season after finishing 8-for-38 as a freshman last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 81, UCLA 79