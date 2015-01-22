Preview: UCLA at Oregon State

Oregon State hasn’t started 10-0 on its home floor since 1984 but will try to continue its winning ways when it hosts UCLA in a Pac-12 contest on Thursday. The Beavers also have defeated the Bruins in three straight meetings at Gill Coliseum but will facing a UCLA team that has won its last three games and has been idle since Jan. 14. Oregon State has been clamping down on teams early, holding its last four opponents to an average of 19 points in the first half.

Two players new to this series might have the greatest impact. Oregon State guard Gary Payton II, a 6-3 junior-college transfer, is averaging team highs in points (11.8), rebounds (8.5) and steals (2.9) and entered Wednesday tied for second in the nation in the latter category. UCLA forward Kevon Looney continues to be nation’s only freshman averaging a double-double as he enters at 13 points and 10.3 rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UCLA (11-7, 3-2 Pac-12): Bryce Alford is coming off his best game in a month, scoring 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting in an 83-66 victory over USC. The Bruins are hoping the eight-day layoff between games won’t cool him off, as he went through a frigid shooting stretch beginning with a loss to Alabama on Dec. 28, converting 5-of-39 shots over a three-game span. Things didn’t go entirely smooth for Alford last game as he finished with two assists and five turnovers - his worst ratio of the season.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (12-5, 3-2): The Beavers lost third-leading scorer Victor Robbins to a 10-game suspension earlier this month, the second straight year Oregon State imposed a major ban on a key player. Langston Morris-Walker stepped up Saturday at Washington State, posting career highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds to help Oregon State continue its best start since 1989-90. The starting backcourt of Morris-Walker and Payton combined for 24 of the Beavers’ 37 rebounds in that win.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State’s opponents are 1-for-32 from beyond the arc in the final two minutes this season.

2. Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle upset UCLA while he held the same position at Montana in 2010-11.

3. The Bruins won 13 straight meetings with the Beavers from 2006-11 but are 3-2 since then.

PREDICTION: UCLA 78, Oregon State 74