Preview: UCLA at Oregon State

Rarely does UCLA not field the best men’s college basketball team in Los Angeles, but that’s the case heading into its Pac-12 game Wednesday at Oregon State. That distinction was confirmed last Wednesday, when the Bruins lost 89-75 to crosstown rival USC, keeping the Trojans atop the conference standings and leaving UCLA in a four-way tie for seventh after last weekend’s games.

Oregon State, which is part of that tie, has been in the national spotlight this week, but for reasons the Beavers would rather avoid. Jarmal Reid, a senior wing for Oregon State, was suspended by the school a minimum of four games for intentionally tripping a referee in the final minutes of Sunday’s 59-53 loss to Utah, an incident that came in the middle of a game-ending 9-1 run by the Utes. Reid, who missed the first six games of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot, is averaging just 4.2 points, which is eighth-best on the team. The player UCLA really needs to track is point guard Gary Payton II, who had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals when UCLA visited last season, a 66-55 win by Oregon State.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UCLA (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12): Tony Parker missed last season’s loss at Oregon State with back spasms, but he’s healthy this time around and coming off his best game of the season, totaling 27 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to USC. The reserves for the Bruins were a combined 0-for-8 from the field with two rebounds in the loss to the Trojans and need to be much better if they want to avoid a second straight loss. Alex Olesinski has fallen out of the rotation after playing just one minute in the last three games, leaving Gyorgy Goloman as the only reliable front-court reserve.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (11-5, 2-3): When the head coaches for both teams need offensive production, they tend to lean on their own sons. Bryce Alford of UCLA and Tres Tinkle of the Beavers have each come through in the clutch during the season, but have also been plagued by inconsistency. Tinkle is averaging 11.7 points, but hasn’t put together three straight games in double figures since the first three games of the season, which came against marginal opponents.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA is the only Pac-12 team to have at least two scorers in the conference’s top 10 (Alford and Isaac Hamilton).

2. Alford’s free throw percentage of 86.5 would be the highest by any UCLA player since Darren Collison shot 89.7 percent during the 2008-09 season.

3. UCLA has lost its last three games at Oregon State, the Beavers’ longest home winning streak over the Bruins since winning four straight from 1988-91.

PREDICTION: UCLA 87, Oregon State 82