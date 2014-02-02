Oregon State 71, UCLA 67: Freshman guard Hallice Cooke shot 4-for-6 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 20 points as the Beavers held on to beat the visiting Bruins.Angus Brandt added 13 points and Eric Moreland finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Oregon State (13-8, 5-4 Pac-12). Roberto Nelson contributed 12 points and Devon Collier scored 10 off the bench for the Beavers.

Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and nine rebounds but was the only player in double figures for UCLA (17-5, 6-3). Bryce Alford scored nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point distance and Norman Powell finished with eight points for the Bruins, who missed a chance to stay within a game of first-place Arizona.

The Bruins had a chance to take the lead with 14 seconds left, but Jordan Adams was called for a charge on Brandt and Nelson made two free throws on the other end to push the led to three. Anderson was fouled intentionally with 5.6 seconds left, missed the first free throw and made the second and Cooke sealed the win with two free throws on the other end.

Adams, who came in averaging a team-high 17.3 points, missed all seven of his field goal attempts in the first half but the Bruins still managed to take a 31-29 lead into the break. Oregon State twice went up by six early in the second half, but UCLA answered back with a 15-4 run that gave the Bruins their biggest lead of the second half at 52-47 with just over eight minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Adams ended up shooting 0-for-9 from the field with six points. ¦ Cooke is 21-for-40 from 3-point range in the last nine games. ¦ Nelson ended his streak of at least 20 points in six consecutive games, three off the school record held by three former players.