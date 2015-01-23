Oregon State 66, UCLA 55: Gary Payton II had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals to help the Beavers hold off the Bruins and improve to 11-0 on their home floor.

Malcolm Duvivier added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for Oregon State (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12), which shot 51.2 percent from the floor while holding UCLA to 30.6. Olaf Schaftenaar added 11 points and Langston Morris-Walker finished with 10 for the Beavers.

Bryce Alford finished with 18 points and six assists for UCLA (11-8, 3-3). Senior guard Norman Powell added 13 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds while freshman forward Kevon Looney also produced a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins.

Oregon State led by 17 after Morris-Walker swished a 3-pointer from the baseline with 9:28 remaining in the game, but hefty comebacks are nothing new to the Bruins, who came from 14 points down with 10 minutes left in regulation earlier this month against Stanford before winning in double overtime. Alford sank 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and UCLA stormed all the way back to within two on a basket by Gyorgy Goloman with 2:35 left.

That was as close as they’d get, as Schaftenaar answered right back with his third 3-pointer of the game on his fifth attempt and Jarmal Reid made two free throws to put the Beavers back up by seven with 1:42 on the clock. The Bruins, who missed 15 of their first 16 shots to start the game, made a couple baskets down the stretch but Oregon State closed them out by shooting 11-for-12 from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 11-0 mark at Gill Coliseum this season equals Oregon State’s best start at home since the 1981-82 and 1983-84 teams finished 11-0. … UCLA F Tony Parker, the team’s fifth-leading scorer (10.8) and No. 2 rebounder (7.4), did not make the trip due to back spasms and freshman C Thomas Welsh made his first career start, finishing with eight points and five rebounds. …. Oregon State’s previous four opponents came in averaging 19 points in the first half and the Bruins scored 19 in the opening 20 minutes.