UCLA 82, Oregon State 73

Junior guard Isaac Hamilton scored 25 points to lead UCLA to an 82-73 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Junior guard Bryce Alford had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for UCLA (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference). Freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 points, and sophomore center Thomas Welsh had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior guard Gary Payton II had 17 points and seven assists for Oregon State (11-6, 2-4). Freshman forward Tres Tinkle added 15 points and eight rebounds.

The teams traded leads over the first four minutes and then went scoreless over the next four minutes. A jumper by freshman guard Aaron Holiday ended the drought and sparked a 12-3 run that put UCLA up 21-11. The Bruins led 40-32 at the break.

Oregon State cut the deficit to three on a dunk by freshman forward Drew Eubanks early in the second half, but UCLA quickly extended its lead to 10. The Bruins went up 68-54 on two free throws by senior forward Tony Parker and took a 73-56 lead on two free throws by Alford.

UCLA shot 51.8 percent while holding Oregon State to 41.5 percent shooting.