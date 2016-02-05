FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
USC 80, UCLA 61
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 5, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

USC 80, UCLA 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

USC 80, UCLA 61

Guard Julian Jacobs had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead USC to an 80-61 victory over visiting UCLA on Thursday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Guard Elijah Stewart had 16 points and six rebounds for USC (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference). Guard Katin Reinhardt added 13 points, and forward Bennie Boatwright chipped in 12.

Freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 15 points for UCLA (13-10, 4-6), and forward Tony Parker had 13.

USC jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two minutes of the opening period and went up 21-11 on a layup by Jacobs. The Trojans took a 35-21 lead on a dunk by Stewart late in the half and took a 39-28 lead into the break.

USC extended its lead to 15 on a 3-pointer by Boatwright early in the second half.

The Bruins cut the deficit to single digits on a jumper by Parker, but moments later another 3-pointer by Boatwright put the Trojans up by 14.

The Bruins made one more charge to cut USC’s lead to 62-56 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Isaac Hamilton, but the Trojans responded with an 11-0 run to regain control.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.