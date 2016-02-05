USC 80, UCLA 61

Guard Julian Jacobs had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead USC to an 80-61 victory over visiting UCLA on Thursday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Guard Elijah Stewart had 16 points and six rebounds for USC (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference). Guard Katin Reinhardt added 13 points, and forward Bennie Boatwright chipped in 12.

Freshman guard Aaron Holiday scored 15 points for UCLA (13-10, 4-6), and forward Tony Parker had 13.

USC jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two minutes of the opening period and went up 21-11 on a layup by Jacobs. The Trojans took a 35-21 lead on a dunk by Stewart late in the half and took a 39-28 lead into the break.

USC extended its lead to 15 on a 3-pointer by Boatwright early in the second half.

The Bruins cut the deficit to single digits on a jumper by Parker, but moments later another 3-pointer by Boatwright put the Trojans up by 14.

The Bruins made one more charge to cut USC’s lead to 62-56 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Isaac Hamilton, but the Trojans responded with an 11-0 run to regain control.