Southern California 95, UCLA 71

Southern California freshman forward Bennie Boatwright scored 19 points, guard Jordan McLaughlin had 18 and the Trojans dominated UCLA 95-71 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series and advance to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Boatwright hit 5 of 9 3-point shots, including one that was part of an 11-0 run that set the tone to start the game.

The Trojans went 3-0 against their crosstown rivals this season, winning by a combined 57 points. That marked the first time they won three in a row against the Bruins in the same season since 1942.

Seventh-seeded USC (21-11) will play No. 2 Utah on Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. UCLA (15-17) lost its final five games and eight of its last 10.

USC forward Nikola Jovanovic scored 16 points. Forward Chimezie Metu had 11 points, including two alley-oop dunks near the end of the first half, and 10 rebounds. Guard Julian Jacobs had 11 points and nine assists.

USC had a 52-30 rebounding edge and shot 47.8 percent (11 of 23) from behind the 3-point arc.

UCLA’s leading scorer was forward Thomas Welsh, who had 12 points before fouling out with 9:09 to go.

The Trojans led 48-29 at halftime, finishing on a 13-4 run. UCLA failed to make a run in the second half, never getting closer than 15 points.