Preview: UCLA at Stanford

Stanford has won four of its last five games to improve its NCAA Tournament resume, but the Cardinal could definitely use a victory over visiting UCLA on Saturday. Coach Johnny Dawkins’ squad faces a formidable task against the 25th-ranked Bruins, who are 7-1 in their last eight contests and stand one game behind first-place Arizona. “We’ve been playing some good basketball as of late,” UCLA forward Travis Wear told reporters. “This is the perfect time to be doing it. I think we’re really dangerous.”

Wear has been a key part of the Bruins’ recent surge, averaging 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over his last six games. Point guard Kyle Anderson, a leading candidate for Pac-12 player of the year honors, had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday’s 86-66 victory at California. Anderson had 13 points and 10 boards in a 91-74 win over Stanford on Jan. 23, when the Bruins shot 52.3 percent and forced 19 turnovers.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UCLA (21-5, 10-3 Pac-12): The Bruins have been nearly unstoppable during their four-game winning streak while shooting 51.7 percent from the field, including 50.7 percent from 3-point range. Guard Jordan Adams scored a game-high 28 points against California and leads the Bruins with 17.5 points per game. Forward Tony Parker is looking to get untracked after being held to single digits in seven straight games since scoring a season-high 22 points against the Cardinal last month.

ABOUT STANFORD (17-8, 8-5): Forward Josh Huestis had a career-high 18 rebounds along with three blocked shots to become Stanford’s all-time leader with 169 in Thursday’s 80-59 win over Southern California. The Cardinal frontline also boasts 6-10 forward Dwight Powell, who has averaged 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in seven career games against the Bruins. Stanford still relies heavily on his starters – Dawkins has used the same starting lineup in all 25 games – but reserve guard Robbie Lemons has worked his way into the rotation in recent weeks.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA leads the all-time series 139-91, including eight wins in the last 10 meetings.

2. Stanford is 12-2 when leading at halftime.

3. Adams needs 39 points to become the 50th player in UCLA history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

PREDICTION: UCLA 81, Stanford 75