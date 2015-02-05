Preview: UCLA at Stanford

Stanford blew a double-digit lead against UCLA earlier this season and looks to avenge that double-overtime loss on Thursday when it hosts the Bruins. UCLA trailed by 14 points with 9:57 left in regulation during the Jan. 8 contest and eventually emerged victorious as freshman standout Kevon Looney contributed season highs of 27 points and 19 rebounds. Stanford star Chasson Randle tied his career best of seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points – one off his career high – in a losing cause.

The Cardinal had won nine of 11 contests before suffering an 89-88 defeat against Washington State last Saturday. Randle scored 33 points but the defense was a problem as Stanford allowed 89 points for the second time in four games and is giving up an average of 80.5 points during that stretch. The Bruins defeated Colorado 72-59 last Saturday for their fifth win in seven games but have struggled away from home with a 1-5 mark in true road games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UCLA (13-9, 5-4 Pac-12): Guard Norman Powell was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday and has been on a tear with three consecutive 20-point outings to raise his season average to a team-best 16.1. “I’m just trying to provide energy and I’m trying to do all the little things to help my team win,” Powell told reporters. “I’m keeping my energy up and the young guys feed off of that. I’m just trying to stay upbeat and focused on the task at hand.” Guard Bryce Alford is right behind Powell at 15.3 points per game while Looney is contributing 12.7 points and 10 rebounds per game.

ABOUT STANFORD (15-6, 6-3): Randle averages 20.8 points and forward Anthony Brown contributes 15.9 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds and the two players have combined to make 104 of the Cardinal’s 155 3-point baskets. Center Stefan Nastic is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds while the return of forward Reid Travis (7.3 points, 6.5 rebounds) will be a big boost. Travis missed nine games with a leg injury before returning to action against Washington State and producing five points and two rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. The Bruins have won eight of the past 10 meetings.

2. Randle is averaging 17.7 points in eight career outings against the Bruins and has knocked down 25 3-pointers.

3. Powell has a team-best 47 steals and his career total of 139 leaves him seven behind Ed O’Bannon (1991-95) and Gerald Madkins (1987-88, 1989-92), who are tied for 10th place in school history.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, UCLA 70