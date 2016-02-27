Preview: UCLA at Stanford

The Pac-12 could send as many as seven teams to the NCAA Tournament, but UCLA and Stanford don’t figure to be on the list. The two teams meet Saturday in Palo Alto knowing their only path to the Big Dance is winning next month’s conference tournament in Las Vegas and claiming the automatic berth that goes to the champion.

UCLA has lost four of its last six games to fall into the bottom half of the Pac-12 standings, but coach Steve Alford remains bullish on his team’s chances. “The Pac-12 tournament on a neutral court in this league? Anything can happen,” he told reporters. “I don’t think that we have lost hope or lost belief in what we can do, it’s just obviously a very tough road.” The Bruins never led in Thursday’s 75-63 loss to California and need a much improved effort against Stanford, which has won three of its last four and held USC to a season low in points in Thursday’s 84-64 victory. Stanford led 43-25 at the half and will look for another strong start against UCLA, which opened Thursday’s loss with a 13-1 deficit and shot 33 percent in the first half.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT UCLA (15-13, 6-9 Pac-12): After juggling his rotation for most of the season, Alford has started forwards Tony Parker and Jonah Bolden in the past two games with 7-footer Thomas Welsh coming off the bench and contributing a team-high 16 rebounds in 23 minutes on Thursday. Guard Isaac Hamilton has scored in double figures in 24 consecutive games but was limited to 12 points on 6-of-14 points against the Bears. Point guard Bryce Alford averages 16.1 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds for the Bruins, who will finish without a winning record in conference play for just the fifth time since 1948-49.

ABOUT STANFORD (14-12, 7-8): The injury-plagued Cardinal have seen several young players step up during league play, including sophomore guard Dorian Pickens, who was 5-of-7 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 25 points in Thursday’s win over USC. Pickens has come off the bench in the last four games and averaged 16 points during that stretch, while sophomore forward Michael Humphrey is averaging 13.3 points over his last three contests. The Cardinal are last in the conference in scoring (69.8 points per game) but rank third in scoring defense (68.5) despite playing without leading rebounder Reid Travis, who is out for the season due to a leg injury.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has won 18 of its last 22 games against the Cardinal.

2. Stanford owns a 103-35 record at Maples Pavilion under Johnny Dawkins.

3. UCLA is 13-3 when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Stanford 76, UCLA 73