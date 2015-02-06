(Updated: CHANGES rebounding edge to 41-40 for Stanford in Game Notebook)

UCLA 69, Stanford 67: Norman Powell had 20 points and eight rebounds as the visiting Bruins edged the Cardinal in Pac-12 play to complete a two-game season sweep.

Isaac Hamilton and Bryce Alford added 18 points apiece as UCLA (14-9, 6-4) won for the sixth time in eight games. Hamilton made four 3-pointers and Alford had three but the Bruins nearly let a 22-point second-half lead get away by scoring four points – all free throws – over the final 5:15.

Anthony Brown had 19 points and nine rebounds and Chasson Randle added 13 points as Stanford (15-7, 6-4) lost its second straight contest. Rosco Allen also scored 13 points and Stefan Nastic had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal, who closed the game on a 27-8 run.

Stanford used a 13-2 surge to cut its deficit to 63-53 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining and moved within 67-64 on Brown’s putback with 25.1 seconds left. Allen drained a 3-pointer to make it a one-point difference with 4.8 seconds to play before Alford split two free throws with 3.3 seconds left and the Cardinal came up empty as Randle’s last-second 3-pointer caromed off the glass and rim before dropping to the floor.

UCLA rolled off 13 straight first-half points and took a 31-15 lead on Alford’s 3-pointer before the Cardinal rebounded with 10 straight of their own and Brown’s 3-pointer helped Stanford pull within 31-25 at halftime. The Bruins opened the second half with a 12-2 burst to take a 43-27 lead and later stretched the advantage to 57-35 on a 3-pointer from Powell with 12:05 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randle struggled to 4-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-8 from 3-point range. … The Bruins collected 16 offensive rebounds but Cardinal finished strong to post a 41-40 advantage on the boards. … Stanford was 12-of-20 from the free-throw line and UCLA was slightly worse at 13-of-22.