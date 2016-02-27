Stanford 79, UCLA 70

Forward Michael Humphrey had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Stanford past UCLA 79-70 on Saturday in Palo Alto, Calif.

Senior forward Rosco Allen added 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Cardinal (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12), who snapped a three-game losing streak to UCLA.

UCLA guard Bryce Alford hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and five assists, and guard Isaac Hamilton added 19 points for the reeling Bruins (15-14, 6-10), who have lost five out of seven.

Stanford led 34-33 at halftime and slowly extended its lead in the second half. A jumper from Humphrey pushed the lead to 53-46 with 12 minutes to play. But UCLA fought back, with a 3-pointer from Alford trimming the deficit to 64-62 with six minutes to play.

Stanford answered with a 12-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Allen that put away the Bruins.

The Cardinal are heating up heading into the final week of the regular season, having won four of five.They finish the regular season on the road at Arizona State and at No. 9 Arizona.

UCLA wraps up the regular season at home against Oregon and Oregon State.